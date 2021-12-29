Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $24.12 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $189.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day moving average of $254.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

