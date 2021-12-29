3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Decreased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255,460 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 4.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.59% of 3M worth $1,609,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

MMM opened at $177.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

