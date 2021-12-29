Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.48 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Mithril has a market cap of $62.48 million and $15.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00380245 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

