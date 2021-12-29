ImageCoin One Day Volume Reaches $69,854.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $91,823.28 and approximately $69,854.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,966,507 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

