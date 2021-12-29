Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 139702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$27.13 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

