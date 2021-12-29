DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.14

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 58097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$183.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$42.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.3983539 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.