Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 51,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,803,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

