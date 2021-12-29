Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,420.00

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($19.09) and last traded at GBX 1,391 ($18.70), with a volume of 70905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,355 ($18.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.43 million and a P/E ratio of -155.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,102.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 965.90.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin bought 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.85) per share, with a total value of £1,442 ($1,938.43). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($144,508.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 26,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,400 over the last three months.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

