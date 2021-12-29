Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.55

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 1926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

CHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.71.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,218. Also, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,095,732 shares in the company, valued at C$15,649,682.72. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

