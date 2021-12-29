Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $27.11 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM opened at $255.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average is $265.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.18 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

