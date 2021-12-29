Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

