SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Up 3.7%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.57. 1,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 91,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $11,314,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

