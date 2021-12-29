Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 14,138 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $716.10 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $728.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

