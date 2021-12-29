First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

