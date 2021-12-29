T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,929 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

TMUS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,647. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.