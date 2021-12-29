Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.02. 24,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,050. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

