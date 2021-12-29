Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.91. 21,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $80.85.

