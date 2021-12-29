Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 227.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

