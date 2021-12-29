TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Fluor worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Fluor by 109.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 486.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fluor by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 2,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,015. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

