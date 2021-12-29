Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

