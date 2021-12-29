Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $502.94 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $505.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $473.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

