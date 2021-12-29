Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM) recently:

12/29/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$57.00.

11/18/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

