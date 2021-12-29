Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM) recently:
- 12/29/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 12/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$57.00.
- 11/18/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00.
Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$373.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
