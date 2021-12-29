Bitcoin Zero (BZX) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $27,654.66 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

