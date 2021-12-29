Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.02 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $49.09 or 0.00102991 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $55.02 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 79,783,435 coins and its circulating supply is 43,772,115 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

