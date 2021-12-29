MASQ (MASQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $111,260.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $111,260.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

