Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Up 3.2%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.81. 8,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,224,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYA. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Get Paya alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 35.2% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,003,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.