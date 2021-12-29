Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.07. 1,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 197,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $610.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 122.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.