DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 33,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,819,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in DouYu International by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

