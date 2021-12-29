Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 330,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,650,508 shares.The stock last traded at $68.38 and had previously closed at $68.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

