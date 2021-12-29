Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 330,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,650,508 shares.The stock last traded at $68.38 and had previously closed at $68.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after buying an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

