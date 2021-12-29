Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Up to $352.00

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $352.00, but opened at $364.00. Daily Journal shares last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 114.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.