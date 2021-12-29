TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.19. 173,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. The firm has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

