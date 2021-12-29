TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.79. 216,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,896,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

