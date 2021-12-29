TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 676 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

