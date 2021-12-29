TENT 24 Hour Volume Hits $118,759.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, TENT has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $589,461.15 and approximately $118,759.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00309725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00131115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00087151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002492 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

