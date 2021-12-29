HYCON (HYC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,086.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $537,140.52 and $29,086.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003211 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059631 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

