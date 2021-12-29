Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.44. 15,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

