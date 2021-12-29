Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $31.26 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,501. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.