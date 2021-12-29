Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 10,441 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 17.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 277.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 99.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.04. 2,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,869. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.