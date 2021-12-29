Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.41. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,423. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

