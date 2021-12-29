RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

