Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

BAMXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$99.51 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.