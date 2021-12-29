Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.
BAMXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$99.51 on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $116.79.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.