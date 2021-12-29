Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

TMSNY stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64. Temenos has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

