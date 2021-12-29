General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GD traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,567. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

