The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

CLX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $172.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.94. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

