NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 342.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.60).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.50) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

LON:NCC traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.17). 324,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,646. The firm has a market cap of £730.99 million and a P/E ratio of 66.86. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.