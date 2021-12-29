Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

