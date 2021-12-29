Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $254.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.08 and its 200-day moving average is $215.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

