Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $22.43. Icosavax shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 551 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.