Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $155.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

